Ever since her divorce, popular Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has been very busy spending time with her friends and family. The A-list star is very close to her friends and she clearly gives us friendship goals as she prepares thoughtful surprises for them and supports them through thick and thin. And, this time it was for Song Yoon Ah.

On Sunday, actress Song Yoon Ah revealed on her Instagram handle that Song Hye Kyo gave her an 'amazing surprise' by sending a food truck to the set of her upcoming JTBC drama 'Elegant Friends' (literal title).

Song Hye Kyo sent a food truck for Song Yoon Ah

Song Yoon Ah posted two images of the food truck with a banner reading, "My Yoon Ah unnie! To the cast and crew of 'Elegant Friends,' find strength!! From Song Hye Kyo."

Song Yoon Ah actress was seen happily posing in a photo with a skewer from the food menu. She captioned the photo, "I can't believe it, what an amazing surprise..."

She expressed her love and gratitude to the Descendants of the Sun actress and wrote: "I love you... forever..." with a crying emoji and multiple hearts.

Song Hye Kyo's love for her friends

Recently, Song Hye Kyo won the hearts of the netizens by expressing her love and friendship for actress Jo Yeo Jeong on social media. Jeong posted several photos on her Instagram handle, where she was seen posing with her trophy from the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards. She won the Best Actress Award for her role in the film titled 'Parasite' at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony.

In the caption, the actress humbly wrote: "Ah... I never imagined I'd be going home with a Blue Dragon trophy..." Later, Song Hye Kyo affectionately commented on the post by saying: "Miss, you're beautiful." In response to Song Hye Kyo's love, Jo Yeo Jeong replied playfully saying, "Thank you, miss who's even more beautiful."