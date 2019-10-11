After taking a break from social media, South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has returned with a new Instagram post, which is her first since her divorce from actor Song Joong Ki.

The "Descendants of the Sun" actress shared a couple of snaps from a photo shoot that took place on October 5 with photographer Mok Jung Wook. Song appeared to be modelling a shoe brand named Suecomma Bonnie.

Song Joong Ki filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo on June 26 this year.

In July, Song Hye Kyo and Soong Joong Ki, known to their legion of fans as the Song Song Couple, had their divorce finalised in court after one year and eight months of marriage, allkpop reported.

On July 22, the Seoul Family Court finalised the settlement during a closed-door meeting. The court, however, refused to divulge further details about the settlement.

Since their separation, the stars have been busy with their individual projects and the actress took a hiatus from social media for a while.

According to The Independent, Song Hye Kyo stayed in New York for a short term to participate in an art show as well as the New York Fashion Week, which took place in September. However, when asked about her temporary stay in the Big Apple, Song's agency refused to comment as the matter pertained to her private life.

While Song Hye Kyo remains loved by fans and is still a favorite endorser of many companies. Song Joong Ki's career was more affected by the divorce especially after he announced that they had broken up in June.

His announcement was not received well by many and Korean media noticed a significant drop in the demand for the actor in terms of endorsements for products.

The break-up and subsequent divorce were also presumed to be the cause for the dip in ratings of the actor's TV series "Arthdal Chronicles" and experts believe that companies played it safe by not hiring the actor for future endorsement deals.

It was also revealed that the negative reaction to the divorce news was also due to the fact that Song Hye Kyo was not in the country when Song Joong Ki made the announcement. The actress was reportedly in China for a promotional event for a cosmetics company.