Glamorous South Korean former couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo has always been popular among their fans for various reasons, be it their relationship, marriage or divorce.

While many of the fans were severely heart-broken after the duo's divorce, there are a number of admirers who believe that divorce has been a boon to Song Hye Kyo as the actress started getting a number of offers on the professional front after the legal split.

Taking that forward, now the Descendants of the Sun actress has become the first Korean actress to get a large birthday advertisement run in Times Square from November 17 for her birthday that falls on November 22. The Times Square event was organized jointly by the Korean and the international fans of Song Hye Kyo.

Nowadays, such huge birthday advertisements have become extremely popular among celebrities but being the first Korean actress to have received such an honour surely makes it very special for the 37-year-old actress.

It has been four months since the former power couple Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's marriage has been voided. The actress was busy spending time with her close friends as she slowly recovered from her divorce. She has been involved in a lot of charity work.

Reports said that Song Hye Kyo has made yet another huge donation via Professor Seo Kyung-Duk of Sungshin Women's University and this is her 18th time in donation. As per reports, the actress donated to a cause that will honour those brave Korean people who sacrificed their lives in liberating their motherland from the Japanese.

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki has been giving more of his time towards his works and at present, he is busy filming South Korea's first-ever science-fiction movie titled Victory. The actor will be seen working with several foreign actors alongside the Korean stars, including Richard Armitage.