Tottenham Hotspur registered their place in the fifth round as they squeezed out a victory against Southampton with a late goal from Son Heung-min on Wednesday. The replay fixture saw a breathtaking encounter between the two sides as the scoreboard read 3-2 in favour of the Lilywhites at the end of the match.

The South Korean footballer Son was taken down by goalie Angus Gunn in the 87th minute of the match. The 27-year-old footballer kept his cool and slotted the ball past the opposition goalkeeper to register a much-needed victory for the Spurs.

Son to the rescue for Spurs

It was tough on Southampton who deserved more, according to Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho. "I have to be honest and say I think the best team lost on the pitch but my team were the ones with more heart and went to their limit," said the Portuguese, whose one FA Cup triumph came with Chelsea in 2007.

"So many difficulties to even build a team, the options were not options to change the game. My team to deserved to win — but the best team lost." Southampton played nearly all the football after unluckily falling behind in the 12th minute when Jack Stephens attempted to block Tanguy N'dombele's off-target shot but only deflected it past a helpless Gunn.

Ralph Hasenhuettl's side responded in a dynamic fashion with Danny Ings smashing a shot against the bar after 18 minutes. They did level after 34 minutes when Shane Long netted from close range after Hugo Lloris parried the ball into his path after a smart turn and low shot by Nathan Redmond.

Southampton were the best team on the pitch: Mourinho

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse was carried off five minutes before halftime with a knee injury but they dominated possession after the break as Tottenham were reduced to playing on the counter-attack. One of those should have seen Spurs reclaim the lead when Son crossed for Lucas Moura but he headed wide.

With both sides throwing caution to the wind in search of victory it was Southampton who appeared to be heading through when a superb forward foray by Redmond ended with Ings cutting in and slotting a clinical right-foot shot past Hugo Lloris.

Roared on by the home crowd Tottenham drew level when Moura danced through the Southampton defence and fired a low shot into the corner. With extra time beckoning Dele Alli played in Son who dummied Gunn but tumbled under minimal contact. A short VAR check confirmed the penalty and Son coolly dispatched the spot-kick.