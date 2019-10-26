Kanye West recently sat down for an interview with Apple Music's Beats 1 and dished about a variety of topics, ranging from his marriage to Kim Kardashian, his music, the newfound passion for Jesus and even porn.

The lengthy interview with Zane Lowe took place on the rapper's Wyoming ranch, and it aired just the day before West's highly anticipated passion project, Jesus Is King, is set to drop. "I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time," West declared in the interview. "It's just not even a question anymore at this point. It's just a fact."

Speaking more about his upcoming album, the rapper, who started hosting his own Sunday church service since earlier this year, named God as his inspiration behind his new music. He even admitted that he's "no longer an entertainer," but rather a "Christian innovator."

"Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me," he explained. "I've spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I'm no longer a slave, I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free."

"I just thank God for saving me mentally, physically, spiritually," the rapper said. "I give it all up to God. And sometimes we'll sit around and start to get mad about something or I'm about to scream about something and I'm rude. I had a rude spirit in me that I need to work on ... The thing I pray for to be more Christ-like is the Grace."

Further along the interview, West also spoke about his past addiction to porn. "Playboy was my gateway into full-blown pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5, and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life," West explained.

"From age 5, to now having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open, like it's OK. And I stand up and say, you know, it's not OK. With God, I've been able to beat things that had a full control of me," revealed the Grammy-winning rap artist.

The 'Famous' singer also touched upon his marriage to Kim Kardashian, calling it "a successful celebrity marriage" and "a successful interracial marriage." He said, "I have five years of marriage under my belt."

He explained, "What I learned from five years of marriage is, it is the greatest bond, it is a God bond to be able to have someone that you can call on, someone you can call out, someone that can call on you and call you out. Equally yoked. Someone to complain to and someone to grow with as we grow and raise our children."