Fritz von Weizsacker (59), son of late President Richard von Weizsacker, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday at a Berlin hospital, while he was giving a lecture.

Fritz von Weizsacker, a physician by profession was giving a lecture at Schlosspark Hospital in the western Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg when a man stabbed him to death. Weizsacker worked as a senior internal medicine specialist at the hospital. Another person from the audience, who was trying to prevent the attack, was also injured, DW reported. That person was taken to a different hospital to receive treatment, Berlin's fire department said on Twitter.

Investigation

The attacker was soon arrested by the police, with the help of members of the audience. A murder investigation has been opened. Berlin Police said in a statement, on Wednesday, that they're investigating "in all directions".

The 57-year old attacker was 'previously unknown' to the authorities, which means that he doesn't have any previous criminal record. He was questioned all through Wednesday morning and will appear before the magistrate, later today.

Who is Frank von Weizsacker?

Having had a long career in medicine, he was working at the Schlosspark hospital, since 2005. Frank had previously worked in Freiburg, Boston and Zurich. He is one of the four children of former President Richard von Weizsacker, who served as Germany's President for a decade (1984-1994). During his Presidency, the world witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of the communist East Germany with the capitalist West.

Christian Lindner, the leader of Germany's Free Democratic Party, took to Twitter to "express his grief". "My friend Frank von Weizsacker was stabbed tonight in Berlin. A passionate doctor and a fine person. Recently he was at home for a barbecue. I am stunned and must share my grief. Once again, one asks oneself in which world we live in", he wrote on Twitter.