Adele, the sensational singer, who is known for hit numbers like "Someone like you" and "Skyfall", has returned to Instagram with a bang. The singer on Wednesday morning took the internet by storm sharing a throwback photo to mark her 32nd birthday. Adele had last posted on Instagram in December 2019 and after her short social media hiatus, she's back to entertaining her fans on the photo-sharing platform.

The diva took to her official social media handle to post the picture and captioned it: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x". Her latest Instagram update shows Adele standing behind a giant floral wreath. The singer looks stunning in a sexy black mini outfit with billowing sleeves paired with black pumps. The "Hello" hitmaker, simply styled her blonde tresses to complete her sultry look.

While the sensational pop singer grabbed the spotlight from the media for returning to Instagram, fans are happy to welcome her onboard. Commenting on Adele's latest post, one of her fans wrote: "Honey You can't just show up like this and say nothing! We need new music" Well, it is quite obvious that fans are crazy about Adele and especially her heart-touching songs.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter has won the Artist of the Year title by Billboard in 2011, 2012, and 2016. She's one of the world's best-selling music artists, who has sold more than 120 million records. Check out the latest Instagram post of Adele that has left her fans wanting more.