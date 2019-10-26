In an age where women had few chances of making it to the top, in an industry that was dominated by the male, Marilyn Monroe was one of the few women who broke the glass ceiling and is still remembered to this day. Known to be embracing her body wholly Monroe changed the idea of beauty for many women in that era. Breaking norms and changing perspectives was what she did back in the day.

Here is a list of ten unknown facts about the "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" actress.

Monroe loved her job, she said "Acting was her life" and always did justice to whatever character she played. Before becoming an actress, Norma Jeane worked at an Airline Factory Although it might not seem like it, Monroe had stage fear and was afraid to perform in front of a large audience.

Marilyn was a huge fan of the Jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. She also made sure she occupied the front table every night to listen to Fitzgerald's songs. Looks like she loved Jazz music.

Marilyn had nicknames for all her friends and addressed them with these names. While capturing one of the most celebrated photographs, Marilyn Monroe addressed her photographer friend Sam Shaw as "Sam Spade". The actress wanted to be completely nude for a bathtub scene in the movie "The Seven Year Itch". Her justification for this was that nobody wears clothes while having a bath. She was a dog lover and owned many dogs throughout her life.

She addressed herself as the sex symbol and was one woman who owned her sexuality without feeling ashamed about it. Marilyn was a literature lover and had over 400 books in her library. She was well read and enjoyed reading books.

The actress has also written a number of poems that are a collection of her intimate thoughts.

Working in an industry that thrives on the idea of being "skinny", Monroe was one woman who broke stereotypes and accepted herself. Back in the day when women were obsessed with looking like Barbie Dolls, Marilyn Monroe was one of the few women who flaunted her curves and was proud of who she was! She is a perfect definition of self acceptance and a woman who radiated confidence like nobody else.