Solly Assa Creates A Home Away From Home Feeling At His Establishments

In today's world of traveling, most folks tend to stay in an Airbnb or hotels. However, Airbnb's pose unwelcome surprises such as unreachable hosts, strange odors, or even loud neighbors. On the other hand, hotels can feel soulless and unwelcoming, and the lack of a kitchen can make travelers longing for some home-made food. When people travel, they want to feel not only immersed in a new city but also feel right at home. Based in the heart of New York City, Cassa Hotel and Residences gives a blend between the trusted hospitality of a hotel, while also maintaining the unique, cultural flavor of an authentic home. To give some background, Cassa was built from the ground by Solly Assa, who serves as the CEO and founder. He is a leader in New York Real estate, and he earned this title by being proactive about market trends and acting on it. The facilitation of sales is driven by Compass group, which is a leading real estate broker that uses digital technologies with real estate in a unique way.

In essence, Cassa is reinventing the wheel on how modern real estate is conducted. With its harmonious and vibrant living, Cassa gives business travelers or families the best of both worlds: consistency and service of a great hotel in a space that feels more like home. When considering their property, Cassa provides clients with the option of staying in a Hotel or a Residence. The Cassa Hotels are located between Fifth and Sixth avenues, which is a prime spot to experience the vivacity of the New York lifestyle. Cassa Hotel NY 45th Street is in the center of Midtown Manhattan, which is close to the iconic Times Square that houses Broadway. If you are allured by one of the many condominium residences that are available, you are in luck. There is an exclusive collection of just 57 flawlessly crafted, modern residences that soar above a gold standard while offering a full-service boutique hotel in the glamour and electricity of Midtown Manhattan. To add to the feeling of luxury, Cassa residences offer a la carte services that include room services, maid service, babysitting, massages, gym, personal training, concierge, housekeeping, spa services, and so much more. By adding all these amenities, residences can truly feel like they are living their best lives in luxury and comfort.

The Cassa Residences house high profile stars such as French Montana, who recently stayed at a $50 million extravagant penthouse at the Cassa Hotel and Residences, at 70 W. 45th St, a Solly Assa Property. At Cassa Hotel, Butter Restaurant has maintained an exclusive niche restaurant scene for stylish Manhattanites since its initial inception on Lafayette St. in 2002. The American restaurant is helmed by Food Network star and Executive Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, who uses greenmarket offerings to create a seasonal menu. Butter began as Guarnaschellis' first restaurant as executive chef, and she has gone on to create a following for herself worldwide. The dining room at Butter offers a unique atmosphere and decor. To add some pop culture relevance, one of Blair Waldorf's (Leighton Meester) favorite see-or-be-seen restaurants to dine in is Butter, which was her hotspot on Monday nights. Known famously for its Parker House rolls served with housemade butter (duh), the menu focuses on New American comfort food cuisine such as gnocchi "mac & cheese" and slow-roasted chicken.

Moreover, an investment in a Cassa unit presents a great opportunity for you to diversify your portfolio. Despite taking a dip from the pandemic, New York's real estate market is recovering, and it will always be one of the best investment locations in the world. As one of the most famous cities in America and the world, New York City property presents a secure investment with good yields. As a result, New York City is a hub for real estate investors looking for relatively stable prices, appreciation, and liquidity for income properties. You can leverage the lucrative nature of real estate housing by investing in a Cassa unit. Units range anywhere from 1-50 Million dollars to buy, and 5k-50k dollars a month to rent. And as the Manhattan market continues to exponentially rise, so will the demand for short term housing. Most recently, Cassa kicked off showing the units at the ARTech event, which combined real estate with tech. Investr Cap, which creates opportunities for startups to get venture funding, was a major sponsor at this event. The Investr Cap Executive Team includes Sam Gabbay, CEO, and Solly Assa, Chairman.

In addition to being in prime locations, Cassa places an emphasis on how a guest or client will be affected by the aesthetic direction of a space. As people, we typically relate design to a past experience, thoughts, or dreams, and this funnels into how a guest experiences a space, thus creating an emotional reaction. Cassa wants guests to fall in love and immediately feel at home when they enter a space they have designed. When thinking about the guest experience, they place a lot of thought into what they are designing, creating a sense of discovery, and drawing someone into space. Additionally, Cassa designed their units so that it doesn't just cater to one specific client, different types of people (whether it's a business traveler or a family) can use and enjoy the space.

By combining durability and longevity of hospitality design with the warmth and personal human touch, Cassa transcends beyond traditions of a hotel or an Airbnb.