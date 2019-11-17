Sofia Richie showed off her toned body as she stunned in a bubblegum pink TJ Swim number in her latest Instagram photo. The 21-year-old wrote that she was "living my best life" as she boated against a dazzling ocean view.

The daughter of Lionel Richie accessorized with Chanel sunglasses and a glittering necklace. Her blonde hair was let loose as it fluttered in the breeze. Recently, the young model has been posting a string of bikini snapshots on social media.

Sofia, who is dating 36-year-old reality TV star Scott Disick, uploaded a photo Wednesday of her partying in Houston with gal pals including Kylie Jenner. She wrote she was "making memories with my besties."

On Thursday, Sofia shared a very sultry bathing suit photo in a white cut-out one piece.

Her latest outing comes after she and Scott made a splash in a Halloween couple's costume as Barbie and Ken. The designer Alejandro Peraza was behind their look.

"Scott and Sofia ran some ideas by their stylist Jill Jacobs and decided on vintage Barbie and Ken to showcase their fun and silly personality," he dished to People magazine. "It took several days to find the perfect striped fabrics that fit the characters as well as made sense together."

Alejandro gushed: "Scott's fur collar was fun to add as only Ken and now Scott could pull that look off."