Sofia Richie turned up the heat on the Internet on Thursday after she posted a topless photo of her modeling some Rollas blue jeans. While posting the image, Richie asked her 5.7 million followers, "How's your Thursday?"

Richie also tagged Kathleen Riley for doing her hair for the photoshoot, which was taken at Jill Jacobs' studio.

The photo was quickly noticed by Scott Disick, whom she has been dating for more than two years.

"It's not bad, thanks," he replied.

The couple has been going strong, and the duo went house-hunting in sunny Malibu, California. The moment was captured on reality TV show "Flip It Like Disick."

Meanwhile, Disick wasn't the only one who was stunned by the topless photo of Richie. YouTuber Nikita Dragun commented in response to Richie's question: "A lot better now."

Tings magazine founder Vas J Morgan wrote: "Jesus Christ Sofia Richie you better," with some fire emojis. Lori Harvey and Instagram model Alexa Dellanos also commented on the picture.

Later on Friday, Richie shared a photo of her donning a Diesel jacket. "Who would of ever thought recycling would be so stylish," she captioned the photo, tagging Diesel and Coca Cola.

On Tuesday, Richie and Disick enjoyed a romantic dinner date at celebrity hot spot Nobu.

Richie stunned in a long-sleeve, black blouse tucked into a pair of wide-leg trousers. Disick went casual in a cream sweater, khakis, and blue-and-white sneakers.

Before dating Richie, Disick was with Kourtney Kardashian with whom he has a child. The two dated on-and-off from 2006 until 2015.