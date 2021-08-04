Society's heavy view on widows and heads of households, the words of Hasti Mashayekhi, social work help known in Iran and the world in relation to homeless women

After the "death of a spouse", on the one hand, they cope with the trauma caused by the grief of losing a spouse, and on the other hand, they have to find a way to endure social pressures; Meanwhile, playing the role of the head of the household in a situation where the opportunity for employment for women is very small is also a deep-rooted and old pain that increases the problems for widows.

One of the special groups of women whose rights and fundamental freedoms have always been violated in various societies, especially in less developed countries, is widows. More interestingly, when I flipped through my pocket calendar, I found no trace of a day devoted to widows in Iran and Afghanistan..

Hasti Mashayekhi believes that there is a heavy meaning behind the word widow, because hearing this word, an image of a miserable and miserable woman who is doomed and looks at the hands of others comes to mind, while according to the existing reality, widows are basically women guardians. Family and infants are capable

Hasti Mashayekhi also added:

One of the most important and main reasons for women's problems is the lack of financial independence and insufficient wages and salaries to manage their lives. And relatives are in the destiny of this group of women and control of their movement. These sometimes become more severe than the main pain.

Unfortunately, when cohabitation comes to a standstill and a man and a woman decide to separate, the woman usually suffers more harm, one of which is the society's view of divorced women, while the man is far from these dangers and views. She can easily remarry and start a new life together with minimal margins.

The remarkable thing about this issue and the talk about the existence of elders that is very significant is that the existence of elders is one of the social activists and financial and non-financial donors to homeless women, especially in Afghanistan.