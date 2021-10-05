Social Media Lampoons New Trump-Backed Super PAC, 'MAGA, Again!'

Former President Donald Trump's team announced the creation of the "Make America Great Again, Again!" political action committee (PAC). They said this is the 'ONLY Trump approved Super PAC'. It will replace the "Make America Great Again Action" PAC, the organizers said. However, Trump's critics couldn't get over the name of the new super PAC.

"MAGA, Again! will support Trump-endorsed candidates across the country who have proven to be fighters of the MAGA movement and President Trump's many accomplishments," a Monday press release said. It will be led by Chairman Pam Bondi, a longtime supporter of Trump and the Former Attorney General of Florida.

"We look forward to building on the success of MAGA Action with our new committee, Make America Great Again, Again!" Bondi said in the statement. "We are thrilled to continue to support America First candidates in the midterms and beyond."

The awkward moniker has been used before by Trump's allies, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who tested it out at the Republican National Convention in 2020 to similar confusion on social media at the time, reported HuffPost.

In this case, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said the rebrand was a way to get around longtime Trump aide Corey Lewandowski, who was exiled from the former president's orbit after being accused of sexual misconduct last week.

However, he remains in charge of the current PAC, "Make America Great Again Action."

Lewandowski was accused by Trump donor Trashelle Odom of "stalking" her at an event, repeatedly groping her and making sexually harassing comments, even after being repeatedly asked to stop, eventually throwing his drink on her and insulting her.

According to the Newsweek, Trump has endorsed 37 candidates for House, Senate, and governor, and other elected positions for the 2022 elections. However, Trump has not announced 2024 plans to run for president yet.

Funny Social Media Reactions Over the Name of the New Super PAC

Meanwhile, there's a buzz on Twitter over the name: "Make America Great Again, Again." Netizens are reacting and commenting in a funny and sarcastic way.

One user wrote, "So now it's MAGAA; Make America Great Again Again; what kind of preschool crap is this?!" Another said, "Grammar is not their strong suit."

One comment read, "Every time they do something, I keep thinking it's a joke.......And it isn't! Don't tell me I'm the only one!" Another read, "I like it because they are admitting he did not make America great."

One person shared, "The year is 2140. Refusing to be stymied by a century of losses, political fundraising group MAGAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA sends out their first flyer of the season..."

"They should totally have gone for MAGA++," tweeted another user.