A fitness coach and a social media influencer who thought that the coronavirus or COVID-19 does not exist has died after contracting the deadly disease on a trip to Turkey. Dmitriy Stuzhuk has got discharged from the hospital in his native Ukraine but got rushed back hours later and his condition deteriorated.

After getting ill, he wrote, "I want to share how I got sick and to strongly warn everyone. I was one who thought that Covid does not exist. Until I got sick." He added, "COVID-19 IS NOT A SHORT-LIVED DISEASE! And it is heavy." To the million followers on social media, he appeared to be in perfect health and promoted sports along with healthy living. But his ex-wife and Sofia Stuzhuk who announced his death mentioned that coronavirus triggered his heart complications.

Influencer Dies Due to COVID-19

The influencer had woken with a swollen neck along with breathing difficulties he mentioned in an earlier post to his fans. In Ukraine, he tested positive for the virus and got hospitalized. "The hospital is completely filled with people, some of them being treated in corridors," he shared. Dmitriy showed how he required an oxygen apparatus for breathing. After eight days he got permission to leave his ward.

He mentioned that at home his condition was stable. But after a few hours, he was rushed to the hospital where Sofia mentioned his condition worsened. His wife who has five million followers wrote that Dimitriy had problems with his cardiovascular system.

The influencer witnessed a clinical death but the doctors restarted his heart. Sofia had mentioned that his state is extremely grave and no one can do anything. "I did everything I could so the father of my three children lives. But nothing depends on me now," she said. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 39.4 million people globally and claimed the lives of over one million people worldwide in more than 170 countries.