A new national survey by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, comprising of 2,000 participants, has found that an increasing number of Americans are adjusting how they make use of social media platforms.

Several participants specified stress from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, along with protests to end racial inequality and other political issues in the US as reasons behind them taking a social media break.

Changing Socia Media Habits

While it may seem impossible to disconnect and step away from social media, some survey participants reported changing their social media habits this year. The survey found that over half of Americans (56 percent) say their social media habits have changed because of tensions surrounding current events this year.

Nearly 3 in 10 Americans (29 percent) say their social media use has increased because of tensions surrounding current events this year, according to the survey. Also,1 in 5 Americans (20 percent) say they have taken breaks from social media because of tensions surrounding current events this year.

"Stepping away and reconnecting with reality offline is an important step to take for your mental health," said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Program at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. "Being constantly immersed in this stressful environment and being overexposed to contentious or traumatic events can make you feel like the world is a less safe place to be. And because these stressors have persisted over a long period of time, it's wearing on people's ability to cope with that stress."

Increase In Mental Health Issues

Across the United States, there's been an increase in cases of depression, anxiety, suicidality and substance abuse over the past several months, said Yeager, who is a clinical professor in The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

"Even though you can't control what happens on social media, it's important to recognize how it may affect you and take steps to limit your exposure," Yeager said. He offered the following tips to go on a social media diet:

Reconnect with family and friends - Disconnect from your devices and stop scrolling on social media for a night. Instead, make plans with the people you care about, even if that's a group Zoom call. An evening of friendly conversation can be a welcome break from social media.

- Disconnect from your devices and stop scrolling on social media for a night. Instead, make plans with the people you care about, even if that's a group Zoom call. An evening of friendly conversation can be a welcome break from social media. Create positive change in your community - Volunteer at a food bank, clean up a park or do anything that makes your neighborhood a better place. Seeing the good that you and others in your community are doing can help you realize what's truly important.



- Volunteer at a food bank, clean up a park or do anything that makes your neighborhood a better place. Seeing the good that you and others in your community are doing can help you realize what's truly important. Use your power - Not only do you have the power of your vote, but you also have the power to voice your concerns and enact local change. Get involved in the issues that are important to you. Feeling like you're part of the process can be empowering and calming.

- Not only do you have the power of your vote, but you also have the power to voice your concerns and enact local change. Get involved in the issues that are important to you. Feeling like you're part of the process can be empowering and calming. Talk about it - There can be a lot of misunderstandings in conversations about the biggest issues we are facing now, especially when they take place in social media comment sections. Talking to family and friends one-on-one about what is important to them and how they believe these issues affect them can help you understand where they're coming from.

Anyone who is regularly feeling panicked or having trouble controlling their mood or connecting with others should seek help from a mental health professional to learn ways to cope, Yeager said.

