Zlatan Ibrahimovic's magnificent bicycle for his club LA Galaxy against New England Revolution has gone viral on social media.

The 37-year-old Swedish striker who is playing for the Los Angeles-based club scored a stunner of a goal in the 84th minute of the match. The ball was floated in the box when Imbrahovich chested it down onto his right foot and hit a howler of a bicycle kick which sailed past the helpless goalkeeper.

The video of the goal has gone viral on the internet. ESPN UK posted the video on Twitter and stated how unreal it was.

Planet Futbol also tweeted about the goal and stated that it is pretty normal that Zlatan scored such a goal.

Twitteratis have gone mad over the ability of the Swedish striker who at this age is still scoring such goals with ease.

Though LA Galaxy lost the match 2-1, the highlight of the match was Zlatan's goal. This was his 11th goal of the season, he is standing just behind Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela in the goalscorers tally. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Galaxy who are in the second place nine points behind LAFC.

Zlatan in the past has scored a famous bicycle kick for Sweden against England from 30 yards outside the box in a friendly match.