The Social Agent Academy's Mike Sherrard Shares the Benefits of Social Media Marketing for Real Estate

Real estate agents can reap many benefits from social media marketing. Marketing on social media has permeated every aspect of every business. The public turns to the various search engines for almost everything they need. Online social networks have gained popularity in the current generation who spend most of their time online. Such a trend has created a ready market and an opportunity for you as a real estate agent. You have large, varied, free marketing platforms at your disposal and this is a significant advantage for realtors.

Mike Sherrard is an experienced social media marketer in real estate. He is the founder of the Social Agent Academy, an online platform and online training program that has trained over 3,000 people within the last twelve months. Mike is licensed with eXp Realty, where he has built one of the fastest growing groups at the company, namely the Agent Wolf Pack, with over 300 agents joining his group within the first twelve months. In summary, Mike is a real estate entrepreneur, social media coach, and content creator.

Mike is only 28 and has been in the real estate industry for four years and has achieved what was deemed impossible. He came into real estate with an engineering background and adopted a new concept of leveraging social media. Today, Mike runs the top YouTube Channel in social media for real estate and has been ranked as the top Realtor on Social Media in Calgary and Alberta. He has been the top-producing realtor and has been featured on many of the top podcast channels related to real estate.

Having been on the forefront companioning for the shift from the archaic real estate marketing ways, Mike understands the benefits of building a social media presence to market property.

Here are some of the benefits he highlights:

● An extensive market reach

It's estimated that there are over 4 billion social media users globally who constitute a ready market. Having a solid social media presence does not imply that you will reach all the users, but at least you will reach a more significant percentage than any other form of advertising. Mike advises that you strive to build a social media presence across all platforms or as many as possible.

● Massive networking

Networking in real estate is crucial. The majority of the business generated in real estate is from referrals. As an agent, you can utilize your posts to initiate sharing your articles with interested individuals. Some platforms, such as LinkedIn, are primarily not designed to suit marketing but rather a link to businesses and persons in the same field. Such platforms help grow your network of friends and potential clients.

● Enhances business scalability

Mike desires to see agents scale their brands, and that's why he emphasizes social media leverage. If you witness a rising number of followers, then that's the first sign of scalability. The majority of social media accounts offer free and premium marketing options giving the business the liberty to choose what fits their current status.

● Improved Communication

The current generation of millennials thrive on instant feedback, and that's precisely what social media offers. As an agent, you will interact with clients at any moment and provide them with instant feedback on their queries.