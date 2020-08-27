As England international Ben Chilwell's tenure at Leicester City comes to an end, the 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League Chelsea. Chilwell made his debut for Leicester in 2015 at the age of 18.

Expressing his delight, Chilwell said in a statement: "I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I'm looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honors next season. I can't wait to get started and hopefully it won't be long before we're playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge."

Over 120 Appearances for Leicester City

Chilwell is one of the most established and promising full-backs in the Premier League having made over 120 appearances for Leicester City. He has played a total of 99 times in the Premier League, claiming nine assists and four goals. He featured in the Champions League for the first time in 2016/17 as Leicester topped their group before going out in the quarter-finals to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age."

Fantastic Addition to Squad: Chelsea Director

Granovskaia added, "We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture program for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honors."

Chilwell represented England at every age group from the Under-18s up before making his senior debut for Gareth Southgate's side in a friendly held in Leicester against Switzerland in September 2018. He made his first start a month later in a Nations League goalless draw in Croatia and has 11 caps in total for the Three Lions to date.

(With inputs from agencies)