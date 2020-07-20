Rapper Kanye West started his US presidential election campaign in Charleston, South Carolina. Wearing a bulletproof vest, the rapper spoke about various issues -- from God to abortion to corporate power -- and broke down as the crowd applauded him.

West was overcome with emotions as he spoke and said that his mother had saved him. He said that his father wanted to abort him. He burst into tears as people began clapping. But moments later, instead of regaining his composure, he shed more tears.

While West tried to reach out to people emotionally, a woman posted a video on Twitter claiming that she had attended the rapper's event in Charleston and offered an explanation as to why people should not vote for him. She also added that the rapper does not respect Black lives.

Kanye West-Kim Kardashian Wanted to Abort North?

During the speech, he also exclaimed: "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!" Explaining the situation, West said that while he was sitting in front of his laptop one day, it began blinking in black and white when he heard God's voice telling him "if you f**k with my vision I'm going to f**k with yours".

This was at a time when his wife Kim Kardashian was pregnant with North. He said that he had called his wife and told her that they were going to have that baby. The rapper also revealed that Kardashian had almost divorced him because of this. However, she stood up to him and protected the child.

West did not wear a mike during his address. Instead, he asked the people gathered to maintain silence and raised his voice. One of his proposals was to give women $1m when they give birth to a child. He was also seen mentioning his deal with Adidas frequently.

What surprised the audience more than the abortion story was Kanye West's statement about Harriet Tubman, one of the most respected women who fought for the rights of the African-Americans in the 19th century. However, according to West, Harriet Tubman did not free slaves in actuality. Rather, she had slaves work for other white people.

"Don't Vote for Kanye West"

In a video shared on social media, a woman said that she was one of the people who were selected to ask West a question during his speech at Charleston. However, she alleged that whenever she attempted to question him, the chance was given to someone else. She said that she was the last one to question him and that her query about gun control went unanswered. She added that West hurled random facts and ranted, and also well shared incorrect facts.

"He shouldn't be saying incorrect things to people who look up to him," she said. After she tried to interrupt him and shouted over the correct facts, he kicked her out of the stage but called her a sister soldier. "He kind of spoke badly about black women, so please don't vote for Kanye West because he is just not qualified," she ended the video.