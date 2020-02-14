The 21-year-old blonde beauty Sofia Richie dons nothing but a blue denim and poses topless on her latest Instagram posts setting pulses racing to a whole new level. She covers her assets with her bare hands and looks smoking hot. Her caption teases her followers as she titled it, ''Can't wait for you guys to see.''

She wears her hairdo in a loose flowing style and sports a neutral pallet of make-up with a matte nude lip and a touch of mascara. Richie looks nothing but divine in her latest pictures and is one of the best Valentine's Day gifts she has ever given to her followers.

Sofia Richie break-up with her boyfriend Scott Disick

Richie has been in a relationship with Scott Disick since 2017 and their three-year romance has seen several ups and downs. The two break up and then patch up and just recently, the couple reportedly broke up and are not reportedly on talking terms anymore. However, a source revealed to People magazine that there's no reason to worry as the two will soon be back together as they sort out there differences.

"Scott and Sofia are the type of couple that constantly split up and get back together. It's all very dramatic, and then all good again," the source added, saying their love for each other always has "some kind of drama" that gets them into trouble and they eventually come over it and get back to talking terms.

Sofia shared the topless picture to show Scott her worth?

Insiders predict that Richie shared the sultry topless pictures on Instagram just to make Disick feel jealous so he can know her real worth, while thousands of others appreciate her beauty out there. This was just a cryptic attack on him and she might post several other sexy pictures of herself.