After Elon Musk confirmed that he will step down as Twitter's CEO as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough" to take the job, Snoop Dogg showed interest by asking his 20.8 million Twitter followers if he should run the micro-blogging platform.

At the time of writing this article, the rapper's Twitter Poll attracted 3,398,119 votes with 81 percent wanting him to take over the helms of the social media company voted "yes", while 19 percent said "no".

The feedback from some Twitterati was amusing but one stood out. Jessie Smoak said no. "As much as I like you Snoop no. I'm sorry but my reasoning is this. Twitter CEO is gonna involve a lot of hands on. And no political bias at all. Whoever takes over Twitter should have no attachment to either side. And guarantee to not allow government interference."

Loretta believes it would be interesting to have the Drop It Like It's Hot singer as CEO of Twitter. "Why don't you speak with him about it, seriously. Are you able to seriously devote the time and dedication needed to do so? I believe you are qualified. How does everyone else feel about it?"

And the memes also started rolling. Twitter logo heavily smoking, Snoop Dogg in santa's costume.

Meanwhile, Musk said he would just run the software and servers teams. Fingers have been pointed at the billionaire for his irrational decisions to boot Twitter's senior executives and employees. Investors questioned him if he is too distracted to also run Tesla Inc. On Sunday, Musk had a Twitter Poll "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of the poll." The poll garnered 17,502,391 votes wherein 57.5 percent voted yes and 42.5 percent no.

It should be noted that this isn't the first time that Musk has shared his views about stepping down as Twitter CEO. In November, he told a court in Delaware that he would reduce his time on Twitter and find someone to run it in his place.