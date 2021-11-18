Sneaky Vampire Syndicate Drops Bat Companion NFT

Fresh off the heels of their highly successful $40M NFT drop, the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate is again making headlines for its companion drop of Bat NFTs, which recently took place for its community of token holders. As the project continues to attract the attention of top enthusiasts in the space, we caught up with the founding team for their insights on the bat drop, the future roadmap and the NFT space overall.

Can you explain a little about what the bat drop was?

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate: The bat companion drop was a free claimable form for each Vampire Holder. Each of the 8,888 Vampires in our collection had a furry friend ready to be claimed. There was a period of 7 days in which each Vampire Holder was able to claim their bat companion for free. The bat companion is a separate collection but provided an opportunity for early holders to get their hands on a second NFT to go alongside their Vampire.

What was the inspiration behind it?

SVS: Companion NFTs are generally not uncommon â€“ there are many projects who implement them. However, it seemed to us like there was always something missing. Projects were seemingly simply creating another collection of NFTs with no relation to the first and then allowing holders of the original collection to claim one. We did not want to follow suit and wanted there to be an actual connection between the two. Bats seemed like an obvious fit with our theme being Vampires. Vampires' Bat Companions also had increased chances of having their Vampire's traits and were exactly matching in ID; this provided a great link between the two.

What are some of the ways that your project has cultivated such a strong community?

SVS: We believe our organic nature has drastically impacted our strong community that we have grown to today. Our aim was to simply appeal to the community whilst showcasing what our talented artist Mig is capable of â€“ and let the rest unfold itself. As cultivating a strong community was one of our top priorities, we ensured to not engage in the short-term marketing tactics employed by many projects who simply want fast growth from people who are not actually interested in the longevity of the project.

Can you share a little about what you think gaming means for the future of the NFT space?

SVS: Gaming is a large aspect of the NFT space that we believe is only just beginning. We have only seen a small amount of what is to come and believe in the coming months and years gaming within the NFT space will only get more prevalent. This is why along with our own game that is currently in development; we have established partnerships and begun collaborations with reputable metaverse gaming platforms such as Sandbox and Wilder World who are at the forefront of bringing gaming to the NFT space.

What else is on the horizon for SVS?

SVS: Our main plan for SVS currently is to continue our work and development towards our Roadmap 2.0: bringing our Generation 2 Collection to light, developing our breeding platform and bringing DeFi Utility to SVS. We can't reveal anything else we have been working on outside of this quite yet â€“ however we have been working hard to bring more utility, collaborations and partnerships to light, many of which will be revealed within the coming weeks and months. Stay tuned for more information!