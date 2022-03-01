Sneaker Heads, a revolutionary NFT project bringing the fashion industry into the Metaverse

It's a one of its kind blockchain project which stands out from the rest owing to its exclusivity.

Blockchain technology has tremendous potential as it provides a much quicker and cost-effective solution as compared to traditional cross-border payments methods. This has given rise to its popularity since the past few years, with many entities taking interest in this innovative technology and introducing various projects, each distinct from the other. Sneaker Head is one such project which has entered the space and looking at its features, it does look promising. Let's take a look at its power packed workings, which confirms its effectiveness in a great manner. To start with, it comprises 8,888 NFTs thoughtfully crafted by industry experts having years of experience behind them. Each of its digital avatars oozes loads of fashion behind them, which makes it all the more remarkable and attractive.

Sneaker Head connects the fashion world with the Metaverse through the ownership of its digital creations, which also empowers the holders to gain access to the evolutionary fashion industry through the digital medium. What's interesting about the project is that it opens up a whole new world of fashion around the Metaverse, a unique presentation which has never been seen before. There would be an exquisite collection of well known clothing brands exclusively created for Sneaker Head holders, which makes it all the more exciting.

The creators say that the blockchain is a powerful medium which brings the decentralization and community around new digital initiatives, and they want to keep it that way, the reason they're splitting the revenue generated from the fashion industry with its community and early Sneaker Head holders. Furthermore, the money will be given to their holders in the form of tokens, exclusive branded NFT drops, and physical merch drops from all their fashion partners. The kind of buzz around this project confirms the levels of success it might reach once open for public minting.