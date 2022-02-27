Snake Island 'War Heroes' who Told Russian Warship to 'F**k Yourself' Before Airstrike May Still be Alive

An audio clip of a Ukrainian soldier allegedly telling invading Russian troops to 'f**k' themselves on Snake Island in the Black Sea went viral on social media on the first day of the invasion. The audio was recorded minutes before the soldiers were allegedly killed in Russian airstrike as Russia captured the island. Now, reporters have emerged that the brave Ukrainian soldiers might still be alive.

"We [have a] strong belief that all Ukrainian defenders of Zmiinyi [Snake] Island may be alive," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU) noted on Saturday."Preliminary information that border guards may be dead came before the defenders lost contact," the statement added.

A total of 13 soldiers deployed on Snake Island were declared 'war heroes' on social media and otherwise for not surrendering to the Russian army despite knowing their fate. Ukraine President Zelensky and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine both had confirmed earlier that the soldiers on Snake Island were killed two days ago. However, there is hope now that they may still be alive.

'Russian Warship, Go F**k Yourself'

A verbal exchange between the Russian troops approaching the Snake island on a warship and Ukrainian soldiers stationed there could be heard in the viral audio clip.

"This is Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed," a troop on the Russian warship was heard warning the Ukrainian soldiers in the clip.

Before replying to the threat, a Ukrainian soldier was heard saying, "This is it. Should I tell him to go f**k himself? Just in case." He then increased the volume and responded to the invaders, "Russian warship, go f**k yourself."

The Russians, aided with barreled gunships and airstrikes opened fire on the 42-acre island until all communications with the guards were reportedly lost. The island is now occupied by the Russian military.

The Soldiers were Reportedly Captured

Quoting Russian media, the border agency reported that the soldiers were captured after they laid down their arms and were taken to Sevastopol on the Russian-controlled Crimea Peninsula. SBGSU, however, said the information was not verified.