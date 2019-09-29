Singapore Management University's (SMU) professional training arm, SMU Academy and Straits Interactive has recently announced an end-to-end service to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to seamlessly achieve the Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) certification from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

This new service which was announced on Tuesday, September 17 is named 'Trustmark Journey-as-a-Service' (TJaaS). It provides a comprehensive roadmap to help Singapore companies achieve DPTM requirements.

Companies who are interested in this new program can contact SMU Academy or Straits Interactive for the DPTM certification. It should be noted that businesses will be able to apply for SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) funding for the training and implementation of TJaaS.

As mentioned by SMU the cost for "a 10-person training, consultancy and DPTM assessment service starts at 1S$4,000 net after funding (before GST)."

Dr Lim Lai Cheng, Executive Director, SMU Academy, said that the increasing demand for Data Protection Trustmark certification among the companies of Singapore is noticeable. They are also seeing that organisations are currently looking to better protect their data.

CEO of Straits Interactive, Kevin Shepherdson said, "SMEs can now get proper guidance to determine their DPTM certification readiness, audit their policies, procedures and processes, as well as undergo DPTM assessment by an external IMDA appointed third-party assessor, all as part of a single integrated end-to-end service."

He also added that the certified consultants will also "assist the organisation to conduct its self-assessment using the IMDA-issued DPTM self-assessment questionnaire and in any remediations and recommendations made by the external assessor."