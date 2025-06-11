SMRT Files Police Report Over Viral Social Media Video Shot from MRT Tracks

SMRT, the train operator, has filed a police investigation after footage purportedly obtained from an MRT track circulated on social media beginning June 10.

The video, which was shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, was filmed under low-light conditions and shows a train going past on nearby track.

The individual recording the footage later gets closer to the train before crossing the tracks. It's unclear when the footage was taken.

On Wednesday, June 11, SMRT told The Straits Times that it is aware of the video.

"The video footage was captured between Simei and Tanah Merah stations where nearby construction works are ongoing for new viaducts connecting to the future East Coast Integrated Depot," SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said in a statement.

He added, "We take a serious view of this incident as track trespassing poses severe safety risks."

"Such reckless actions not only endanger the individual but can also cause service disruptions, affecting many commuters. When emergency brakes are applied, there is also a risk of causing injury to commuters on board the train."

Lam further added that SMRT has reported the incident to the Singapore police and is cooperating with the investigations.

The police also verified that a report was filed, and that investigations are ongoing.