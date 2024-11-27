Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

AC Milan is set to face Slovan Bratislava at Tehelne Pole on Tuesday, November 26, as they aim to regain momentum in their UEFA Champions League journey. AC Milan has regained form in the Champions League, recovering from two straight losses with consecutive wins, and they will approach Tuesday's clash against Slovan Bratislava at with high confidence.

On paper, Rossoneri are the stronger side and are expected to secure all three points. Meanwhile, Slovan Bratislava has lost all four of their Champions League matches, making this an especially tough test for them. They are yet to secure a point in the tournament and currently holds a goal difference of -13.

AC Milan Aim to Secure All Three Points

Milan sits in 20th place with six points, remaining within the play-off contention. Paulo Fonseca's team must focus on winning their remaining four matches in the group stage, as doing so would likely secure a spot in the top eight and direct qualification to the last 16.

Following the 0-0 draw with Juventus, Fonseca reaffirmed his belief in Milan's ability to win the Scudetto, though the current standings suggest otherwise.

For now, the team must take it one game at a time, starting with their away match against Slovan Bratislava. The Champions League offers an opportunity for Milan to regain their rhythm and boost their confidence.

Meanwhile, Slovan Bratislava is the most accomplished team in Slovakian football history, boasting 22 league titles and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup victory in 1969. They have also dominated domestically in recent years, winning the SuperLiga six times consecutively and currently sitting at the top of the table.

This season, the Belasí have amassed 35 points from their first 14 domestic matches, with 29 goals scored and 17 conceded. They hold a narrow one-point lead over MSK Zilina in second place and have the advantage of a game in hand.

However, their Champions League campaign has been a struggle. Heavy defeats—5-1 against Celtic, 4-0 to Manchester City, 2-0 to Girona, and 4-1 to Dinamo Zagreb—have left them at the bottom of their group.

When and Where

The Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be played at the at Tehelne pole in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Tuesday, Nov 26. The match begins at 5:45 PM BST, 12:45 PM ET and 11:15 PM IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.