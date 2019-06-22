Conveniently located at the fringe of Singapore's Central Business District (CBD) and the future Greater Southern Waterfront district, the single 36-storey residential tower is designed to reflect dynamic city centre living and the lushness of nature.

Sky Everton is conveniently located; with a short 2-minute walk to the upcoming Cantonment MRT station (Circle Line) and is close to Outram MRT with 3 other MRT Lines (North-East Line, East-West Line, Thomson-East Coast Line).

Malls and schools within easy reach include Tanjong Pagar Centre, 100 AM Mall, Icon Village and Cantonment Primary School. It is also within a short walk from the 43-hectare medical hub around the Singapore General Hospital that is slated for a major revamp. Such connectivity calls Sky Everton to become one of the most accessible

and well-connected residences in Singapore.

The project has received an overwhelming response when it opened for a preview last weekend. "Sky Everton is one of the rare freehold residential plot developments in the area, and its strategic location is the major drawcard.

With such attractive entry prices, owners can expect growth potential in the future when the 2019 Master Plan takes urban living to the next level," said Ms Irene Ng, General Manager of Sustained Land Pte Ltd.

Sky Everton rises above all with four specular levels of exclusive facilities. Garden Oasis, on the ground level, is home to the alfresco garden lounge, playground, tennis court, the firefly and maze garden amongst other facilities. The Piazza on the 5th storey is where the heart of Sky Everton resides. An infinity pool calls for attention with their inviting waters and homeowners can head to the hydro massage therapy or the hot spa for ultimate relaxation.

Homeowners will feel like they are amongst the clouds as they head up to the 14th floor for views of the city and sea accompany as they workout. Unimpeded views, myriad dining venues, and relaxation areas beckon at The Sky Club on the 24th storey. Such facilities complement its luxury residences

and take the enjoyment of life to a whole new height.

The booking date for Sky Everton is on 22 June 2019, and the project is expected to be completed in 2023.