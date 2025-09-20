Skywatchers' Treat: Saturn Will Glow Extra Bright as It Hits Opposition This Weekend

As Saturn approaches opposition this weekend, it will be the best time of the year to see the ringed planet. Whether you're an avid stargazer with a telescope or simply someone who enjoys looking up at the night sky, this is the perfect moment to witness one of the solar system's most breathtaking sights.

When a planet aligns nearly directly opposite the sun from Earth's perspective, this is known as opposition. Saturn appears brighter than usual because of that alignment, which puts it at its closest point to Earth for the year.

Additionally, it indicates that the planet will be visible all night long, rising at sunset and setting at sunrise.

Saturn's glow won't go out quickly, even though opposition itself is a one-night event that will take place on Sunday, September 21. Any clear evening through the end of the month will be a good time to look because the planet will continue to shine brightly for weeks.

Saturn will be visible to the unaided eye, first in the southeast sky after dark and then gradually moving to the southwest as the night wears on. However, a telescope will provide an even better view, allowing one to see Titan, Saturn's largest moon, as well as the planet's distinctive rings.

As the seasons change with the equinox on Monday, September 22, the Saturn opposition will be the final astronomical event of the summer.