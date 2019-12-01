Winter is one of the best seasons to explore the night sky. It is because of the often crisper and clearer sky than at any other time of the year. However, with longer nights and cold, cosy climate, this December has something more to offer to the skywatchers and amateur astronomers.

In December 2019, the sky enthusiasts can witness a plethora of astronomical events, including a meteor shower, eclipse and even an interstellar visitor. So, mark your calendar and brace yourselves to catch a glimpse of the following events this month:

1. Geminids meteor shower

When: December 13-14

The Geminids meteor shower will peak near the middle of the month i.e. around December 13-14. "The Geminids are usually the strongest meteor shower of the year and meteor enthusiasts are certain to circle December. 13 and 14 on their calendars," the American Meteor Society (AMS) stated on their website.

AMS reports suggest that this shower may bring as many as 150 meteors per hour on the night of December 13 till the early morning of December 14. However, many of the meteors may unfortunately go unnoticed as the shower will take place one night after the full moon.

The number of meteors may reduce from 150 per hour to 20 or 30 meteors per hour as the light pollution from the nearly full moon may wash out many of the dimmer meteors. Stargazers should try and concentrate on the darker areas of the sky, which is away from the moon, to catch a glimpse of some of the shooting stars.

On the night of December 21 and on the early morning of December 22, people can witness the final meteor shower of this year that will bring around 10 meteors per hour.

2. December Solstice

When: December 21 at 11:19 pm EST

Though the meteorological winter starts off today, the December solstice will usher at the beginning of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer for the Southern Hemisphere. It will also have the longest nights and the shortest days of the entire year. This happens due to the earth's position which is tilted on its axis.

3. Annular solar eclipse

When: December 26

The day after Christmas will witness the final solar eclipse of the decade. People residing in the Middle East, southern India and parts of Indonesia will be able to see the moon pass directly between the earth and the sun.

Reports suggest that there are chances of those regions to experience a partial solar eclipse, often known as a 'ring of fire' eclipse. This happens because the moon is at a position in its orbit which is quite far from the earth and it appears that it is unable to cover the complete sun.

If you want to experience this rare sight of the eclipse, then you must have proper eye protection to avoid permanent eye damage from the harmful rays of the sun.

Apart from these, scientists have confirmed that the recently discovered second interstellar comet, which is dubbed as 2I/Borisov, is now all set to make its close approach to earth.