Chad Daybell, the current husband of Lori Vallow whose two children are missing since September 2019, was arrested on Tuesday. His arrest followed a search warrant at his Idaho home, which led to the uncovering of human remains. He was taken to the Fremont County Jail and undisclosed charges have been leveled against him.

His wife, Lori Vallow (46) was arrested in February in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two children Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were 7 and 17 years old, respectively, at the time of their disappearance. She is being held at an Idaho jail on a $1M bond. The disappearance of the two children came to light when their extended family members went to the police in November 2019.

When authorities started investigating the case, shocking details were uncovered that involved three deaths. In February 2019, Charles Vallow, Lori's former husband filed for divorce as he feared for his life. In January 2019, he told the police that his then-wife had "lost her mind" and threatened to kill him, ABC News reported.

In July, he was shot dead by Alex Cox, Lori's brother at her Arizona home. Alex maintained that he fired the shots in self-defense. The fatal incident stemmed from an altercation between Charles and Lori. When Alex got in between to diffuse the situation, Charles attacked him with a baseball bat. In retaliation, he shot his brother-in-law twice in the chest which led to his death on the scene. Surprisingly, Alex himself passed away on December 11, 2019.

In between, Tamara Daybell, the then-wife of Chad Daybell died on October 19, 2019. Chad and Lori married in Hawaii two weeks after her death. Although, initially her death was thought to be natural, in the light of the case of the two missing children, their remains were dug out in December. According to reports, Chad collected at least $430,000 in life insurance after her death.

While Lori is facing multiple felony charges, including desertion and non-support of dependent children, Chad is facing undisclosed charges.