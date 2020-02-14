HMD Global is trying hard to get to the top again by improving its Nokia-branded devices from all aspects. In recognition of its efforts, six Nokia-branded phones have bagged design excellence awards at the iF Design Awards 2020. The phones which made it to the top are Nokia 7.2, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 105 and Nokia 110.

Out of the six recognised Nokia devices, two are smartphones. The remaining four are in the feature phone category. Feature phones still hold sway even in the age of full-screen touch display based smartphones. Nokia counts among a few of the phone makers who roll out entry-level feature phones to meet the demand.

Nokia 7.2- The Nokia 7.2 is a regular candy bar shaped phone with a rear housing made of high-tech polymer instead of plastic, glass or aluminium. According to the award description, the polymer is twice as strong as poly-carbonate and weighs half of the aluminium. The casing has been designed with a multi-layer coating system with atomic level vacuum metalization.

The Nokia 7.2 is available in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM models and runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an OTA update to Android 10. Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, the Nokia 7.2 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with HDR10 compatibility. The affordable smartphone, however, focuses on its camera offering.

Under the hood, the device packs a 48 MP ½-inch sensor with pixel binning, image fusion and stacking. The primary camera module also packs an 8 MP ultra-wide and a 5 MP ToF sensor. On the front, the smartphone houses a punch-hole style 20 MP selfie camera module.

A few significant smartphones which bagged the iF Design Awards last year are Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Active Tab Pro Tablet, Xiaomi Mi Mix, Black Shark 2 Pro, iPhone 11, and OnePlus 7 Pro.

