Six Men Charged Over Child Sexual Exploitation Offences, Including Commercial Sex with Minor, in Singapore

Six men, aged between 22 and 41, were charged on Friday, May 23, over child sexual exploitation offences in Singapore.

Kok Chuan Yuan, 37, was charged with two counts of having sex with a minor. In November 2024, he promised a 12-year-old girl $50 for sexual services, according to court filings. Then he allegedly touched her over her shorts and kissed her body.

According to the authorities, he had made friends with the girl on the internet before engaging in sexual activity with her.

On the other hand, Aloysius Lim Jia En, 25, was charged with eight counts of sexually penetrating a kid who is younger than sixteen. According to reports, he had reached out to the girl via the internet and asked her to have commercial sex.

According to court records, in November and December of 2023, the acts occurred in an apartment at least three times.

George Lee Ji Qiang, 22, was charged with one count of both possessing pornographic films and having child abuse content on his cell phone. He allegedly carried 55 pornographic DVDs and at least 100 films with content on child abuse.

Tan Jia Jun, 35, Hairil Fitri Hairulsahfudin, 30, and Li Qing'An, 41, were all charged with possessing child abuse materials.

According to the allegations, the three men each possessed at least 100 pieces of child abuse content on their devices.

Each of the six males received a bail offer ranging from S$15,000 to S$20,000.

If convicted of commercial sex with a person under 18 may be jailed for up to seven years and fined. Those convicted of possession of child abuse material may be jailed for up to five years, fined and caned.