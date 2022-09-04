Six Killed After falling 13,000ft Off Active Volcano; Russian Climbers Were Hiking Up Eurasia's Highest Active Volcano Klyuchevskaya Sopka

Six people died after falling off an active volcano on Sunday. The Russian climbers were hiking up Klyuchevskaya Sopka, Eurasia's highest active volcano.

Six more climbers were also trapped while climbing the volcano. Rescue efforts are underway but it's becoming challenging to reach climbers because of bad weather.

Two Climbers Are Sheltering at 10,827ft

At least two of the six climbers are sheltering at a camp at 10,827ft above sea level. All of the 12 climbers are the Russian nationals.

The 12-strong group, which included two guides, began their ascent to the 4,754m summit on Tuesday. But four days later, on Saturday, four climbers are believed to have been killed instantly after a fall at about 4,000m. Another two died shortly afterwards, according to the BBC.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka Is Russia's Most Dangerous Volcano

A guide in the team is reported to be injured as his leg is broken. So far, other climbers' condition is also not known.

Rescue teams made their third attempt to contact the climbers on Sunday but due to the severe winds, their helicopter could not land at the decided location.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka Is Also Considered Sacred By Some

Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which is considered sacred by some indigenous communities, is part of the natural Volcanoes of Kamchatka UNESCO World heritage site. Sopka is also claimed to be Russia's most dangerous volcano, which was formed some 6,000 years ago. The volcano stands at 15,884ft.

Volcano First Recorded Eruption in 1697

The prosecutor's office of the Kamchatka region said that the accident occurred about 1,600ft below the summit. The volcano first recorded eruption in 1697. Since then there have been more than 100. A major incident at the site in March 2020 saw ash clouds rise 20,000ft into the air, according to the Star.

