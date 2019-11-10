An incident occurred on Saturday, November 9 when 6 people, parasailing in UAE's city of Khor Fakkan in Sharjah emirate, got injured after the rope with their parachutes snapped. Reports claimed that the incident happened because of the unfavourable weather conditions prevalent in the region, characterized by strong winds and scattered rainfall at a number of places.

Among those injured after they fell on the ground, one landed in a nearby farm and another landed on a road near a shopping mall. Both of them are reported to have been Pakistani nationals. The places where the other 4 fell is unknown. After the police got the information of the incident, the injured were taken to the Khor Fakkan hospital, reported Gulf News. All the victims have been released from the hospital.

The incident was captured by a motorist. In a video, two parasailers can be seen struggling against the turbulent wind, before the rope with their parachute snapped. In another video, circulated on social media, a man can be seen at the farm, with his parachute hanging on a nearby date palm tree. The police are investigating whether the company from which they rented the parachutes, following the safety norms.

Poor weather conditions are prevalent in the region that covers northern and eastern UAE. Both the Dubai Police and the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) have warned people and given guidelines to follow.

The NCM in a 4-day weather forecast issued on Saturday has warned that the weather conditions would prevail for the next four days-from Saturday to Tuesday, over coasts, island, northern and eastern areas. Although, the contribution of cyclone Maha, in the Arabian Sea, has been negated for the prevalent weather conditions in the region.