Six Indonesians Arrested After Attempted Unlawful Entry into Singapore

Six Indonesian men were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, December 21, after they were detected entering Singapore illegally by sea, the police said in a news release.

The men, aged between 23 and 29, were spotted at about 12.35 am by the Police Coast Guard while on board a wooden craft off Tanah Merah, within Singapore's territorial waters. The craft was intercepted, and all six men were arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore.

Preliminary investigations found that the men had allegedly intended to enter Singapore illegally via the boat in order to seek employment, the police said.

They are expected to be charged in court on Monday, December 22. If convicted, each of the men faces a jail term of up to six months and a mandatory minimum of three strokes of the cane.

Commander of the Police Coast Guard, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Ang Eng Seng, commended his officers for their vigilance and teamwork in detecting and intercepting the craft.

He added that the PCG will continue to take firm action against immigration offenders to safeguard Singapore's territorial waters and coastal borders from crime and security threats.