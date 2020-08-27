A six-figure salary is a lifelong dream for many, and an end goal that many strive to achieve. Such an income represents more than numbers, but a life of relatively luxurious comfort. A life of luxury with the knowledge that one can, perhaps with a little patience, purchases more-or-less anything he may reasonably want. A life of comfort with the peace of mind that financial security provides, with the knowledge that there is enough to cushion one and one's family from the unpredictability of life.

However, it is also understood that such a comfortable life comes with a considerable burden and responsibility for a job as a high-ranking company executive or as a successful business owner. Not to mention, of course, the fact that such a life is expected to be a distant goal achieved after striving and working up a corporate ladder or toward the improvement and expansion of one's business.

These reasons are why it's so notable that Umar Cassim, a young social media marketing entrepreneur at only sixteen years of age, has achieved all this and more. Not only did he manage this accomplishment at such a young age, but he also did it in the relative comfort of working from home. Umar's story reveals how a combination of guts, hustle, and a little forward thinking can lead to success at any age.

Umar Cassim began his entrepreneurial journey at just fourteen years old by flipping sneakers on Instagram, with which he eventually gained a large following as a figure in fashion. By using his initial experience combined with a study of industry leaders, Umar decided to transition into social media marketing, beginning with a slew of social media campaigns that put his name on the market.

The tactics Umar used to make his name known to the relevant businesses through social media showed his aptitude as a marketer. His talent did not pass by unnoticed to his potential clients.

With time, Umar has come to run and own many large Instagram accounts, helping brands expand their reach and engage with customers through various promotional techniques.

Umar is now widely known in the industry, differentiating himself from the competition not only in the quality of his work but also in his honesty and transparency. These have helped build his professional reputation as well as the relationships of trust with his clientele.

When asked about his journey, Umar emphasizes studying and following the steps of prominent industry figures as some of the most important aspects of success. Umar also cites a strong set of contacts, including links with prominent celebrities, as one of the biggest foundations required in his field.

In a similar vein to his transition from sneaker-selling to social media marketing, Umar further plans to delve into e-commerce as well as invest his savings in real estate as a source of passive income. Through his journey, Umar plans to inspire as well as give back to those who are less fortunate or who are just starting on their own paths.