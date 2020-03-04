Irish singer, actor and songwriter Ronan Keating apologized on March 3 for his Instagram post on March 1 claiming that ships near Singapore were not allowed to dock due to coronavirus or COVID-19.

On Sunday, Keating, 43, posted a photo on Instagram with a caption saying that ships were denied to dock at harbour because of coronavirus. The post was taken down on Monday. On March 3, he reposted the same photo saying that he was misinformed by a local in Singapore and that is how harbour always looks. "I apologise if I offended anyone in my post you all know I would never purposefully do that," he said

Netizen's response

Many people replied on the previous post saying that it is very common to see that many ships there. Authorities replied that ships arrive and leave in every 2-3 minutes. There can be thousands of ships at the port at any point in time. Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore also clarified that no cargo ships have been turned away due to coronavirus.

For all his haters, he added, "To all you haters out there, get on with your short life. I went to Singapore and did a gig when others were cancelling and the same in Jakarta"

Keating who visited Singapore for a show also recently posted about his new track "One of a Kind" with Emeli Sande six days ago on Instagram.

Situation in Singapore

There have been a total of 110 cases reported in Singapore due to coronavirus till now with no death. Singapore is the 11th most-affected country after the United States followed by Hong Kong. Globally, more than 93,000 people have been infected and around 3,000 people have died across more than 60 countries.