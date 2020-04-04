Singer Pink has revealed on Instagram and Twitter that she had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. The singer made the revelation through a pair of tweets and an Instagram post, and has announced a donation of $1 million towards the fight against the disease.

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," the singer wrote in the Instagram post that was accompanied by a picture of herself and her son.

Tested negative for the infection in the second test

The Grammy-winning singer said that she and her family were already in isolation at home and they continued to remain in isolation for the last two weeks following the guidance of her doctor. She also disclosed that in a follow-up test a few days ago, she tested negative for the infection. "Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative," the What About Us hit-maker wrote.

Slamming the government for not making testing more widely available, the 40-year-old songstress went on to add, "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible."

Stressing on the need to make everyone aware of how the disease affects people across all groups and strata of the society, she added, "We must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Donation towards the fight against COVID-19

With the aim of aiding health care workers fighting the disease on the frontlines, the singer also announced a donation amounting to $1 million. Half a million will be donated to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. While $500,000 will be donated to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia. Pink said that the latter was in honour of her mother who served in the hospital's Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center for 18 years.

Thanking the medical workers for their selfless service, she wrote, "THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!". The Just Like a Pill singer ended the post by emphasising that the next two weeks were critical and urged everyone to stay indoors. "These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home," she concluded.

Not the first celebrity to contract the virus

Pink becomes the latest high profile celebrity to test positive for the disease and make a recovery. In March, Hollywood star Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia during the production of a movie. After fulfilling quarantine protocols, the actor returned to the US recently.

Thor and The Wire star Idris Elba also announced in March that he and wife Sabrina Dhowre had contracted the infection and were in self-quarantine. Earlier this week, the actor took to Twitter to announce that the couple was doing well through a video. Other popular celebrities who tested positive for the coronavirus include Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, The Room actress Olga Kurylenko and UK's Prince Charles.