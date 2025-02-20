Singapore's Total Defence Resilience Initiative Suspended as Precautionary Measure until Sota Food Poisoning Probe Ends

Until the investigation into the 20 food poisoning cases at the School of the Arts (Sota) is finished, the authorities have suspended the Total Defence food resiliency program.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Ministry of Education (MOE), Agency for Integrated Care, and food solutions provider Sats, issued a joint Facebook statement on Thursday, February 20, stating that an inquiry into the cause of the gastroenteritis cases at the school is underway.

Sota kids had eaten ready-to-eat meals during a food resilience readiness session, which is a part of efforts to commemorate Total Defence Day in schools.

According to the statement, 20 Sota kids were reported to have experienced symptoms of gastroenteritis up until February 19.

The statement said, "None were hospitalised, and teachers have and will continue to check in with students on their well-being," adding, "As a precautionary measure, Sota is collecting back the unconsumed ready-to-eat meals that have been distributed."

Additionally, it stated that SFA and MOE are trying to replace the ready-to-eat meals made from the same batch at participating venues as part of additional precautionary measures.

According to preliminary inquiries, this is a singular occurrence, the officials further stated.

Sota discovered on February 19 that several of its students who had consumed the prepared lunches had been ill with indications of food poisoning.

According to the authorities, about 20 kids—roughly 1% of the total number of Sota students who consumed the meals—were reported to have suffered symptoms.

In an email to parents, Sota vice-principal Ann Tan stated that students have subsequently been instructed to return the food that was not finished.