Singapore's Tiong Bahru Market to Close for 3 Months from April 14 for Renovation

Singapore's popular Tiong Bahru Market will be closed for three months as it will undergo renovations and repairs.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) issued a notice to stallholders dated January 17 stating that the ground-floor wet market and the typically busy hawker center upstairs will be closed for the construction from April 14 to July 13.

According to the NEA, the next set of renovations will feature new paint, floor tiles, tables, stools, and skid-preventing, waterproof materials at the parking lot, eight years after the site's previous significant overhaul in 2017. The agency added that the horticulture in the courtyard will also get an "enhancement".

The work will be completed by the construction company LHW Construction.

The "periodic refreshing" of the market, which is usually done every six to eight years to preserve hawker centers in "good physical condition, and ensure a pleasant dining environment," would also upgrade restrooms, lighting, and ventilation, according to an NEA representative who responded to The Straits Times on February 21.

The statement noted that the hawker representatives were consulted before deciding on the scope of work and the three-month closure period.

The hawkers have also been advised to remove any unnecessary items, shut off their utilities, and cover their stalls with protective materials before locking up on April 13. After that, they would not be allowed to enter the work area.

According to the NEA, the 342 market stallholders and those who provide prepared food will not have their rent increased due to the construction and will be waived during the shutdown.

During this time, the stallholders can also request a temporary stall from the agency at other markets and hawker centers.

Located at 30 Seng Poh Road, Tiong Bahru Market had opened in 1951 and had its last significant renovations in 2017.