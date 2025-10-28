Singapore's Skies Will Sparkle in Early November — Don't Miss the Beaver Moon and Meteor Shower Show!

Early November will bring awe-inspiring sights to the skies over Singapore, as the Beaver Moon and the yearly Taurids meteor shower are predicted to perform a celestial display.

The Science Centre Observatory predicts that the Beaver Moon, the second of three consecutive supermoons in 2025, will be at its brightest on November 5 after 7.30 pm.

Astronomers refer to a perigean full moon, which happens when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its oval orbit, as a "supermoon."

The Beaver Moon will be only 356,980 kilometers from Earth, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, a North American publication renowned for its long-range weather forecasts and astronomical insights.

In contrast, the US space agency NASA estimates that the average full moon orbits at a distance of roughly 384,400 kilometers. The Moon will appear roughly 6–7% larger and up to 15% brighter than a normal full moon because of the shorter distance.

According to the observatory, on November 6, the moon will make its closest approach to Earth in 2025. The moon will be in the waning gibbous phase, which follows the full moon, by then.

At the time of its full phase, the Cold Moon on December 4 will be closer to Earth than the Beaver Moon on November 5, which will appear to be very big and bright. Accordingly, the Beaver Moon is regarded as 2025's second-closest full moon.

The Beaver Moon will be followed by the Cold Moon, the year's last supermoon, which occurred in October.

When beavers have gathered enough food for the winter, they head back to their lodges, which is why the full moon in November is traditionally referred to as the Beaver Moon.

The Science Centre Observatory suggests open spaces like Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, and the Southern Ridges for an unhindered view, even though it will be visible throughout Singapore. No specialized equipment is required.

The Taurids meteor shower, which will peak in November but will be active starting on October 20, is another event that stargazers can anticipate. On November 5, the Southern Taurids will peak at approximately 9 pm, and on November 9, the Northern Taurids will peak at 8 pm.

The Science Centre Observatory claims that the Taurids are composed of two distinct streams that emerge from the constellation Taurus, also known as the Bull, which is close to the Pleiades star cluster and the bright star Aldebaran. Fireballs can occasionally be produced by the meteors, which are usually bright and slow.

Since Taurus is at its highest in the sky between midnight and four in the morning, this is the ideal time of day to see the Taurids in Singapore. Viewers should go to open, dark places away from city lights, like parks, beaches, or reservoirs, for the best experience.

Viewers may see up to ten meteors per hour and possibly a few brilliant fireballs streaking across the night if the skies are clear.