Singapore's PUB Issues Flash Floods Warning in Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang

Singapore's national water agency PUB has issued flash floods warning in Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang on Tuesday evening, April 29.

In posts on X, PUB advised the public to avoid KJE slip road in Woodlands Road and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 for an hour from about 5.45 pm due to the risk of flash floods.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on April 16 that inter-monsoon conditions are expected to continue for the rest of this month.

It added that on most days, there will be brief, thundery showers over portions of the island in the afternoon, some of which may last into the evening.

Typically lasting until May, the inter-monsoon conditions—which are marked by light and variable winds and increased lightning activity—are anticipated to progressively wane.