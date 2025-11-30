Singapore's President Tharman Set to Make Maiden State Visit to Mexico

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make a state visit to Mexico from November 30 to December 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Saturday, November 29.

The trip marks his first official visit to Latin America and coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

President Tharman will be welcomed with a ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City before meeting Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, MFA said in its statement. His programme also includes meetings with Mexico City head of government Clara Brugada, Mexican Senate President Laura Itzel Castillo Juarez, senators, governors from various states, and business leaders.

As part of the visit, President Tharman will lay a wreath at the Monument to the Heroic Cadets, which honours six young military cadets who died during the Mexican-American War.

He will also officiate the opening of the Mexico-Singapore Business Forum and launch an exhibition titled The Acapulco–Manila Galleon: We Are the Pacific, a World Born of the Tropics. The exhibition, jointly organised with the Asian Civilisations Museum and the National Gallery Singapore, will feature around 80 works, including pieces from Singapore's National Collection and historical artefacts from Mexico.

President Tharman will be accompanied by his wife, Jane Ittogi; Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Senior Minister of State for Education David Neo; and Minister of State for National Development and for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

Members of Parliament Ang Wei Neng and Mariam Jaafar, officials from the President's Office, MFA, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Enterprise Singapore, and a business delegation led by the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation will also join the visit.