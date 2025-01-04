Singapore-Cambridge Ordinary Level (O-Level) exam results for 2024 will be made public on January 10 at 2:30 pm.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) announced on Friday that students may collect their results from their secondary schools on that day. The specifics of the collecting plans will be communicated by the schools themselves.

A proxy can be designated to pick up a hard copy of the results from the school on behalf of those who are unable to pick them up in person. When collecting results, proxies are required to provide pertinent documentation for the school to verify.

JAE Posting Results

If the children are unable to designate a proxy, they can still ask for help from their schools.

Meanwhile, private candidates who qualify for Singpass can utilize their account to access their results online through SEAB's candidate portal from 3.15 pm on January 10 till 11 pm on January 24.

Those who are not qualified for Singpass can use the account they created upon registration to examine their results on the site.

Through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE), students can use their O-Level results to apply for admission to junior colleges, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnics, and Millennia Institute (MI).

Students will be able to submit their course selections via the JAE Internet System between 4 pm on January 10 and 4 pm on January 15.

A digital copy of Form A, which includes the candidate's gross aggregate scores for the JC, MI, polytechnic, and ITE aggregate kinds and courses for which they are entitled to apply under the JAE, will be sent to eligible candidates' registered email addresses starting at 3 pm on January 10.

As an alternative, during the application period, individuals can download a copy of Form A from the JAE Internet System. On February 4, the JAE posting results will be made public through the JAE Internet System and SMS.

Students Must Secure Grade Standards

On February 5, applicants assigned to junior colleges and MI are expected to report to their designated institution. They should get in touch with their listed school directly to confirm that they are accepting the spot if they have good reasons not to, and the school will hold the spot for them.

The same day, applicants posted to ITE will receive an email with their enrolment information. By the end of February, polytechnic applicants will receive their information from their respective universities.

If their O-Level results satisfy the requirements for admission, students who accepted offers during the 2024 Direct School Admission-Junior Colleges (DSA-JC) exercise will be admitted to the junior college of their choice. These students won't be able to appear in the JAE. Students may participate in the JAE even if they don't fit the requirements for admission.

Students must secure grade standards for certain topics and have an L1R5 gross aggregate score of no more than 20 in order to be eligible for admission to a junior college through JAE or DSA-JC.

If students who previously accepted conditional offers to a polytechnic course through the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise in 2024 meet the minimum entry requirements for the respective polytechnic courses and have a net ELR2B23 score of 26 points or less for their O-Levels, their offers will be confirmed.

Students who don't fit the above requirements will have another opportunity to apply through the JAE for polytechnic courses for which they qualify.

If they fulfil the subject-specific minimum entrance requirements for the ITE course, students who accepted conditional offers to an ITE course through the ITE Early Admissions Exercise in 2024 will have their offers confirmed.

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who took their O-Levels in 2024 can use their scores to apply for admission to the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Program or the Polytechnic Foundation Program.

An alternative to the Secondary 5 N (Academic) year is the Polytechnic Foundation Programme.

Special Password for Application

MOE and SEAB told CAN, "It is a one-year foundation programme offered at the polytechnics which provides students with a practice-oriented approach to prepare them for entry into the relevant diploma courses."

Students who meet the subject-specific requirements for their selected course and have a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of 12 points or less are eligible to apply for the program.

In person, they will receive a form from their individual secondary schools that includes a special password that they can use to submit their applications.

The program will accept applications from 1:30 pm on January 10 till 4:00 pm on January 15. On January 22, at 1:30 pm, the posting results will be made available online. By 4 pm on January 27, students must declare whether they want to accept, reject, or appeal a change of course.

Students in Secondary 5 who have accepted a spot in the Polytechnic Foundation Program will have their last day of classes on January 31. Their individual polytechnics will notify them of the program's enrollment dates.

According to MOE and SEAB, the Direct Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Program, on the other hand, prepares students for advancement into specific polytechnic diploma programs by means of a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

Students who meet the subject-specific requirements for their selected course and have a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of 19 points or less are eligible to apply for the program.

Online applications for qualified students will be accepted from 12 am on January 10 until 11.59 pm on January 14. Students must accept or reject their offer by 11.59 pm on January 21 after posting results are made public at 9 am on January 17.

On January 22, those who have been offered a spot in the Polytechnic Program through the Direct-Entry Scheme are expected to report to ITE.