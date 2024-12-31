Singapore's New Year's Eve: All About Affected Bus Routes, Public Transport Timings, Road Closures

This December 31, Singapore's New Year's Eve festivities are expected to be even more extravagant than in the past. It's safe to assume that the much-anticipated Marina Bay Countdown will continue to go strong even if Mediacorp's Let's Celebrate countdown event will be held at a new venue this year. Sentosa will also have two fireworks sites and a drone show.

Be mindful of the complete and partial traffic closures around Marina Bay if you intend to travel to the city to celebrate the start of a new year. After the fireworks, you won't have to worry about becoming stranded because some bus and train services will also have extended operating hours.

For a seamless New Year's Eve and an even more seamless 2025, here is all you need to know.

List of Singaporean highways that will be closed on New Year's Eve:

On New Year's Eve, a number of highways surrounding Marina Bay will be closed for varying lengths of time in order to manage crowds:

Full road closed from 6 pm to 2 am

Bayfront Avenue towards Temasek Avenue

Bayfront Avenue towards Marina Boulevard

Fullerton Road (U-turn point at Water Boat House)

Esplanade Drive (Nicoll Highway towards Collyer Quay)

Full road closed from 10 pm to 2 am

Marina Boulevard

Raffles Avenue

Temasek Avenue towards Bayfront Avenue

Part of Battery Road (up to Fullerton Square)

Bayfront Link

Only right lane closed from 10 pm to 2 am

Marina Way

Only left lane closed from 10 pm to 2 am

Part of Bayfront Avenue towards Temasek Avenue (between Marina Boulevard and Bayfront Link)

Full road closed from 11 pm to 11.30 pm

Part of Nicoll Highway (both Carriageways between One Raffles Link and War Memorial)

Republic Boulevard towards Raffles Avenue

Slip road at junction of Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard, and Raffles Avenue

Temasek Avenue towards Temasek Boulevard

Slip road from Raffles Boulevard into Temasek Avenue

Only left lane closed from 11 pm to 11.30 pm

Finlayson Green towards Marina Boulevard

Full road closed from 11.30 pm to 2 am

Sheares Link towards Bayfront Avenue

Full road closed from 11.30 pm to 12.15 am

Part of East Coast Park (Benjamin Sheares Bridge) towards Sheares Avenue and Central Boulevard

Only right lane closed from 11.30 pm to 12.15 am

Junction of Republic Boulevard and Ophir Flyover

Only left lane closed from 6 pm to 9 pm

Collyer Quay towards Shenton Way. However, this way will be fully closed from 9 pm to 2 am

Only right lane closed from 6 pm to 10 pm

Esplanade Drive (Collyer Quay to Nicoll Highway). However, it will be fully closed from 10 pm to 2 am

Only right lane closed from 9 pm to 10 pm

Collyer Quay towards Fullerton Road. However, full road will be closed from 10 pm to 2 am

Complete road map for December 31 and January 1, 2025

We understand that the information above may be a bit overwhelming, so if you'd rather to take it all in visually, view Singapore's Land Transport Authority's (LTA) complete road closure map for the New Year via OneMotoring.

Bus routes to be impacted on New Year's Eve

The aforementioned road closures on NYE will have an impact on specific bus routes. There will be certain bus route detours and skipped stops in Boon Lay and Marine Parade; they are not limited to buses that are going by the Marina Bay region.

See the complete list of SBS Transit bus routes that are impacted here so that you can arrange for a different way to go home.

Public transportation time to be extended?

In order to accommodate the New Year's Eve festivities, SBS and SMRT will both extend their train and bus services. The latest bus times in town are as late as 3.25am (from Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang bus interchanges), while the last train times can be as late as 2.15am (from Orchard and City Hall MRT stations), depending on where you're going or going.

See the precise times for the last buses and trains on SMRT this New Year's Eve.

See the precise times for SBS's final buses on New Year's Eve.