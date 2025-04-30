Singapore's National Water Agency Issues Another Flash Floods Warning in in Toa Payoh

Singapore's national water agency, PUB, issued flash floods warning in parts of Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Toa Payoh Lorong 2 on Thursday evening, April 30.

In posts on social media platform X, PUB advised the public to avoid the junction of Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Toa Payoh Lorong 2 for an hour from about 5.15 pm due to the risk of flash floods.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on April 16 that inter-monsoon conditions are expected to continue for the rest of this month.

On most afternoons, thundery showers are predicted over sections of the Republic, and on certain days, they may last into the evening.

Light and variable winds and increased lightning activity are characteristics of inter-monsoon conditions, which typically persist until May before waning.