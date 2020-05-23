The health ministry of Singapore stated on Saturday that it reported 642 more coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections to 31,068. The majority of the new people who got infected are mostly migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry mentioned n a statement. Six of them are permanent residents.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 330,000 globally while infecting over 5.2 million people worldwide. The virus has affected the US the most followed by Russia and Brazil.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire in the world. Scientists around the world are grappling to find a cure for the virus while the nations are struggling to fight the outbreak in recent times.

