Singapore's First Solar-Powered Electric Boats to Ply River by April 2025

Solar-powered electric boats are all set to ply the Singapore River, with two of 10 such vessels going into service by April 2025.

By the end of this year, half of WaterB's fleet of 20 river cruise boats will be replaced by these new solar-powered river boats, called Pyxis R ferries, which are made by local maritime start-up Pyxis.

Tommy Phun, the founder and CEO of Pyxis, told The Straits Times that the remaining eight solar-powered boats will be delivered one at a time "almost every other month" for the rest of the year.

"Floating solar farm"

According to Phun, each river boat's solar panels can produce roughly 22 kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity each day. The total amount of electricity produced by 10 boats' solar panels each day would be enough to power 20 HDB apartments for a day.

Phun pointed out that river boats are typically used at night and in the evenings, but that solar-powered boats may capture solar energy when they are idle in the afternoon.

He went on to say that each Pyxis R ferry uses the same amount of electricity to run as three or four hair dryers, and the solar panels can lessen the boat's need on Singapore's electrical infrastructure.

Furthermore, Phun added that Pyxis R ferries are among the first boats in Singapore to be equipped with vehicle-to-grid technology, a system that enables boats to feed back extra renewable energy to the grid.

He said that having ten of these ferries on the Singapore River is like having a "floating solar farm" on a hot, sunny afternoon. In addition to carrying people, he hopes that the Pyxis R ferries will also benefit the communities in which they operate by integrating vehicle-to-grid technology into the system to power micro-waterfront initiatives like festivals held on floating piers.

New agreement signed

A fleet of electric workboats was introduced by Pyxis in March 2024 to transport employees from Marina South Pier to neighboring anchorages.

Although there isn't any infrastructure in place now that enables vehicle-to-grid charging for marine vessels, on Monday, March 17 Singapore inked an agreement to evaluate options for a functional model.

The agreement was signed by Pyxis Maritime, utilities company SP Group subsidiary SP Mobility, electric mobility solutions provider The Mobility House Asia Pacific and WaterB.

WaterB director Darren Tan said the 48-seater solar-powered boats would help to reduce his company's long-term running expenses by 30 to 40% because the energy produced can power at least 50% of its daily operations, even on rainy days.

Passengers can reserve a river cruise on the Pyxis R ferries, which run between Clarke Quay, Boat Quay, and Marina Bay, from WaterB's website or at any of its ticketing kiosks. The price is S$18 for children and S$28 for adults.

Tan said WaterB presently operates between 60 and 80 trips every day and that he does not expect passenger volume to rise much in the foreseeable future.

Passengers to have more enjoyable journey

However, he added that because these new ferries have a smaller environmental impact, they are in line with WaterB's mission to provide sustainable tourism. Tan also stated that because the electric ferry is quieter and more stable on the sea, passengers will have a more enjoyable journey.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng complimented Pyxis and WaterB on the launch of Pyxis R during the launch ceremony on Monday, March 17, at the ArtScience Museum. He also mentioned that the vehicle-to-grid capabilities of Pyxis R contribute to a more robust and effective ecosystem.

He said, "This vessel is a testament to our maritime sector's ability to blend tradition with cutting-edge technology, demonstrating that clean energy solutions can be both functional and commercially viable."