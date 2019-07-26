A 14-year-old Singapore teenager, a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan, who gate-crashed during Juventus vs Tottenham ICC game played in the Republic, only with a simple intention to meet his hero, was detained by authorities, pending stringent action.

In many football matches, we have seen fans gate-crashing just to meet their favourite football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Nymar Jr and other big stars and there are many videos of such incidents. So, the case of this Singapore teen was normal but the authorities did not handle the issue lightly.

The teen, Kazakhstani Akhmadi Yerzhanov, who 'invaded' the pitch to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, was first detained by the authorities and then they threatened with a heavy fine for his actions, reported The Sun.

During the Juventus vs Tottenham game when Kazakhstani ran across the pitch to meet the Portuguese star, who was sitting in the dugout at that time, the security officials were ready to tackle the teen.

The Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri later claimed that a child cannot be deemed to be a 'pitch invader.'

However, Singapore, which is known for its strict laws, took a dim view of the incident and detained Kazakhstani fan and his father.

As per the reports, this case has been given to the prosecution, before the Kazakhstan consulate got involved and untangled the complicated situation. The lawmen now let the teen go with a stern warning for his actions.

It should be noted that the foreign spokesperson from the country told the media that the teenager along with his father was taken to the local police station and they were told about "the very strict laws in Singapore." The boy was asked to pay a substantial amount as fine and face other administrative measures by the authorities.

"The Consul immediately went to the police station and provided our citizens with consular services, including a translator, as the detainee and his father did not speak English sufficiently. The boy was lucky to escape a serious punishment – it is important for everyone not to violate rules of foreign states," the spokesperson said.